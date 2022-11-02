Tupperware Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 misses by $0.28, revenue of $302.8M misses by $13.3M

Nov. 02, 2022 7:03 AM ETTupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Tupperware press release (NYSE:TUP): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 misses by $0.28.
  • Revenue of $302.8M (-19.7% Y/Y) misses by $13.3M.
  • Gross profit was $196.6 million, or 64.9% of net sales, compared to $247.9 million, or 65.8% of net sales, in the prior year period
  • (Loss) income from continuing operations was $(3.8) million, compared to $60.4 million in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP, per debt covenant)1 from continuing operations was $29.9 million, compared to $77.7 million in the prior year period
  • Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio (non-GAAP) was 4.17, within the 4.5 debt covenant limit for the quarter.
  • Shares +1.55% PM.

