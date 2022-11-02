Horizon Therapeutics reports Q3 earnings beat; raises FY22 guidance & peak annual net sales expectations
Nov. 02, 2022 7:04 AM ETHorizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Horizon Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:HZNP): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.25 beats by $0.24.
- Revenue of $925.4M (-10.2% Y/Y) beats by $37.76M.
- Full-Year 2022 Guidance and Peak Annual Net Sales Expectations: Increasing Full-Year 2022 Net Sales Guidance to $3.59 Billion to $3.61 Billion vs. consensus of $3.56B; Increasing Full-Year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance to $1.32 Billion to $1.34 Billion, which includes $52.5 Million of acquired IPR&D and milestones expenses.
- Continue to Expect Full-Year 2022 TEPEZZA Net Sales Percentage Growth in the High Teens; Increasing Full-Year 2022 KRYSTEXXA Net Sales Growth Expectations to Approximately 25%; Increasing TEPEZZA Ex-U.S. Peak Annual Net Sales Expectations to Greater than $1 Billion, Bringing Global Peak Annual Net Sales Expectations to Greater than $4 Billion; Increasing KRYSTEXXA U.S. Peak Annual Net Sales Expectations to Greater than $1.5 Billion.
