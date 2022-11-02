Lion Electric rallies after announces the production of its first U.S. zero-emission school bus

Nov. 02, 2022 7:06 AM ETThe Lion Electric Company (LEV), LEV:CABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Glowing light market chart of business glowing stock graph or investment financial data profit on growth money diagram background with diagram exchange information. 3D rendering.

Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) announced that the company has produced its first zero-emission LionC school bus out of the company's U.S. factory located in Joliet, Illinois.

The vehicle manufacturer highlighted that it went from an empty shell of a building in Joliet to manufacturing its first made in America zero-emission school bus in roughly 18 months.

Looking ahead, Lion Electric (LEV) said it will now be entering the ramp-up phase of production, with an initial focus on the all-electric LionC school bus.

"We will spare no effort in the gradual scale-up of manufacturing, which we anticipate will be spread out over the next few quarters."

The production of the first LionC is noted to occur at a time when the market demand for all-electric school buses is gaining momentum, accelerated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program, under which the EPA awarded funding for over 2,200 all-electric buses to school districts nationwide in October.

Shares of Lion Electric (LEV) shot up 7.05% to $3.20 in premarket trading on Wednesday vs. the 52-week trading range of $2.37 to $14.40.

