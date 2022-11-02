Materion Non-GAAP EPS of $1.31 misses by $0.13, revenue of $428.19M misses by $24.13M
Nov. 02, 2022 7:07 AM ETMaterion Corporation (MTRN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Materion press release (NYSE:MTRN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.31 misses by $0.13.
- Revenue of $428.19M (+10.3% Y/Y) misses by $24.13M.
- Operating profit was $29.1 million; adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion, and amortization (EBITDA) was a record $48.8 million.
- While we continue to expect strong end market demand and growth from our strategic initiatives, we are updating the 2022 adjusted earnings per share guidance to the range of $5.15 to $5.25 to adjust for the impact of the aforementioned headwinds. This updated range represents a ~30% increase from the prior year at the midpoint.
