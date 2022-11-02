Alkermes Non-GAAP EPS of $0.02 misses by $0.01, revenue of $252.36M misses by $19.09M
Nov. 02, 2022 7:09 AM ETAlkermes plc (ALKS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Alkermes press release (NASDAQ:ALKS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.02 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $252.36M (-14.2% Y/Y) misses by $19.09M.
- The company expects total revenue to be between $1.07B and $1.12B vs. prior view of $1.05B to $1.12B and consensus of $1.10B and adjusted EPS to be between $0.15 to $0.33 up from prior view of $0.09 to $0.27 and consensus of $0.21.
- Commented Iain Brown, Chief Financial Officer, "As we approach the end of the year, we are pleased to raise certain of our financial expectations for 2022, primarily reflecting the strong performance of LYBALVI. We remain in a strong financial position to advance our strategic priorities with a focus on execution and driving shareholder value as we work to separate our neuroscience and oncology businesses."
