Charles River Laboratories Non-GAAP EPS of $2.63 beats by $0.13, revenue of $989.2M beats by $18.77M, updates FY guidance

  • Charles River Laboratories press release (NYSE:CRL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.63 beats by $0.13.
  • Revenue of $989.2M (+10.4% Y/Y) beats by $18.77M.
  • Narrows 2022 Revenue Growth and Earnings Per Share Guidance 
  • Revenue growth of 10%-11% from prior view of  9.0% – 11.0%; Revenue growth, organic of11%-12% from 10.0% – 12.0% ; GAAP EPS of $7.90-$8.05from  $7.90 – $8.15; Non-GAAP EPS of$10.80-$10.95 from prior $10.70 – $10.95 vs. consensus of $10.78; Cash flow from operating activities of ~$700 million; Capital expenditures of ~$340 million and Free cash flow of ~$360 million.

