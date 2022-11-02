Charles River Laboratories Non-GAAP EPS of $2.63 beats by $0.13, revenue of $989.2M beats by $18.77M, updates FY guidance
- Charles River Laboratories press release (NYSE:CRL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.63 beats by $0.13.
- Revenue of $989.2M (+10.4% Y/Y) beats by $18.77M.
- Narrows 2022 Revenue Growth and Earnings Per Share Guidance
- Revenue growth of 10%-11% from prior view of 9.0% – 11.0%; Revenue growth, organic of11%-12% from 10.0% – 12.0% ; GAAP EPS of $7.90-$8.05from $7.90 – $8.15; Non-GAAP EPS of$10.80-$10.95 from prior $10.70 – $10.95 vs. consensus of $10.78; Cash flow from operating activities of ~$700 million; Capital expenditures of ~$340 million and Free cash flow of ~$360 million.
