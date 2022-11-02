Vulcan Materials Non-GAAP EPS of $1.78 beats by $0.07, revenue of $2.09B beats by $80M

Nov. 02, 2022 7:10 AM ETVulcan Materials Company (VMC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Vulcan Materials press release (NYSE:VMC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.78 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $2.09B (+37.5% Y/Y) beats by $80M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 21 percent to $507 million.
  • Average selling prices increased sharply in each product line
  • Aggregates pricing increased 12 percent on a reported and mix-adjusted basis
  • Average price for asphalt and concrete increased 26 percent and 13 percent, respectively
  • Shipments increased year-over-year in each product line, driven by acquisitions and healthy underlying demand in our markets.
  • Outlook: Regarding the Company's current outlook for 2022, Mr. Hill said, "We have continued to execute well and now expect full-year Adjusted EBITDA of $1.640 to $1.680 billion. Through the first nine months, aggregates shipments have exceeded the upper end of our expectations, driven by acquisitions and healthy underlying demand in our markets."

