Steven Madden Non-GAAP EPS of $0.79 beats by $0.01, revenue of $556.6M beats by $24.09M
Nov. 02, 2022 7:12 AM ETSteven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Steven Madden press release (NASDAQ:SHOO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.79 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $556.6M (+5.3% Y/Y) beats by $24.09M.
- Direct-to-consumer revenue was $118.5 million, a 3.7% decrease compared to the third quarter of 2021 driven by a decline in the e-commerce business; brick-and-mortar revenue was approximately flat to the third quarter of 2021.
- Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 41.2% compared to 41.6% in the same period of 2021.
- FY 2022 Guidance: For fiscal 2022, the company now expects revenue will increase 12.5% to 13.5% over fiscal 2021.
- The company now expects diluted EPS will be in the range of $2.77 to $2.79. Adjusted diluted EPS forecasted to be in the range of $2.77 to $2.82 vs. consensus of $2.89.
