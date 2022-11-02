G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) on Wednesday said that a phase 2 showed potential of trilaciclib to reduce adverse events (AEs) related to an antibody drug conjugate (ADC).

The company reported initial safety data from the first 18 patients enrolled in an ongoing phase 2 trial of trilaciclib administered prior to ADC sacituzumab govitecan-hziy, sold as Trodelvy by Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD), in patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

G1 added that trilaciclib was well tolerated when administered prior to sacituzumab.

Data showed that a clinically meaningful on-target effect of trilaciclib to reduce (>50%) the rates of multiple adverse events compared to a previously published data on Trodelvy from the ASCENT study. These events included myelosuppression (neutropenia, anemia, thrombocytopenia), and diarrhea and potentially alopecia due to the presence of CDK4/6-expressing cells in the intestinal crypt and hair follicles, according to the company.

"We believe we are seeing on-target effects of trilaciclib in the expected reduction in the rate of myelosuppression and in the rates of diarrhea and potentially alopecia," said G1 Chief Medical Officer Raj Malik.

G1 noted that the main goal of the study is to evaluate anti-tumor efficacy of trilaciclib when administered prior to Trodelvy as measured by progression-free survival.

