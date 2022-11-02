Treasury sold a record amount of I bonds before rate reset

One of the most touted investments of the inflation era is in the spotlight after a profound rate reset. Series I savings bonds - better known as I bonds - have been offering some really attractive returns, especially with stocks and other bonds in the doldrums in 2022. I bond pricing is determined by a formula based on changes to the Consumer Price Index and re-adjusts every six months.

Snapshot: Those who bought I bonds from May through the end of October were awarded with an annualized rate of 9.62%. A purchase of $1,000 would have yielded $48 over six months, and that could be rolled into more I bonds over the next period to compound the return. The I bond rate reset to 6.89% on Tuesday - which is still a great return in the current environment - though many rushed to score more bonds before the Oct. 28 deadline.

In fact, the U.S. Department of the Treasury sold a record of $979M of Series I bonds on Friday, scooping up more I bonds in one day than was purchased during the entire three years from 2018 to 2020. Investors even opened 95,482 new accounts on Friday and ended up crashing the TreasuryDirect.gov website. They also bought more than $3B of I bonds last week and nearly $7B in October, resulting in new weekly and monthly records.

Fine print: Individuals can buy up to $10,000 of I bonds each calendar year, plus an extra $5,000 in paper bonds if they are designated as a federal tax refund. The only caveat is that buyers are locked into their purchase for a full calendar year, and if they are redeemed between one and five years, a penalty equal to three months of interest is applied. I bonds can also be gifted to others, as long as recipients have their own accounts and have not gone over their limit threshold.