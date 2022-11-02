Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) shares slipped in premarket trading on Wednesday after reeling in full-year guidance due to slowing sales in China.

For its fiscal second quarter, the upscale retailer notched C$0.03 in earnings per share,below the C$0.06 estimate, and $277.2M in revenue, notably above the $262.25M expectation. Gross margin rose to 59.8% in the quarter, up 180 basis points from the prior year quarter.

However, management noted that the sales environment in China is providing impetus for increased caution on the quarters ahead.

“Given the extent of Covid disruptions in Mainland China as well as an uncertain global macroeconomic backdrop, we have revised our fiscal 2023 outlook,” CEO Dani Reiss said. “We will continue to leverage our competitive strengths and remain focused on the things we can control, including disciplined investment spend.”

The company now expects total revenue to range from C$1.2B to C$1.3B for the full year, cut from a prior guide of C$1.3B to C$1.4B. Meanwhile, adjusted diluted EPS is expected to range from C$1.31 to C$1.62, down from C$1.60 to C$1.90.

“The revised guidance assumes that Covid-19 restrictions in Mainland China will continue to negatively impact performance consistent with the extent of the impact experienced in the third quarter fiscal 2023 sales trend to date,” the company explained. “The revised ranges also reflect the significant uncertainty from the broader macro-economic and political environment.”

Shares of the Canadian retailer fell over 8% shortly after the report before moderating losses during premarket hours.

