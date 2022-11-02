Sotera Health Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23 beats by $0.01, revenue of $284.7M beats by $36.5M

Nov. 02, 2022 7:18 AM ETSotera Health Company (SHC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Sotera Health press release (NASDAQ:SHC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $284.7M (+26.0% Y/Y) beats by $36.5M.
  • Lowered FY 2022 Guidance: Net revenues in the range of $995 million to $1.005 billion, from previous guidance of $1.000 billion to $1.022 billion, representing growth of 7% to 8%, compared to the prior year, due to an incremental 1% foreign exchange headwind and slower recovery in certain testing categories at Nelson Labs. That compares with consensus of $1.01B.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $500 million to $510 million, from previous guidance of $515 million to $525 million
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.91 to $0.95, from previous guidance of $0.93 to $0.97 vs. consensus of $0.96.

