Bausch + Lomb reports Q3 mixed earnings; narrows FY22 guidance range

Nov. 02, 2022 7:20 AM ETBausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO), BLCO:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Bausch + Lomb press release (NYSE:BLCO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.31 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $942M (-0.7% Y/Y) misses by $7.77M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $187M for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $207M for the third quarter of 2021.
  • 2022 Financial Outlook: Bausch + Lomb revised its revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year of 2022, due to the negative impact of foreign exchange. Adjusted EBITDA guidance also reflects a slower than expected ramp-up in manufacturing yield of Bausch + Lomb INFUSE®/ULTRA® ONE DAY daily disposable silicone hydrogel contact lenses. Full-year revenue range of $3.75 – $3.80 billion to $3.70 – $3.75 billion vs. consensus of $3.78B, reaffirming 4-5% organic growth; Full-year Adjusted EBITDA range of $740 – $780 million to $715 – $755 million.

