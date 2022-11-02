Yum Brands trades slightly higher after strong Taco Bell results

Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) reported that worldwide system sales rose 7% in Q3 after backing out FX swings. Global comparable sales were up 5% to top consensus expectations.

Taco Bell had the highest increase in system sales ex-FX at +9%. KFC saw a 8% increase in system sales ex-FX and Pizza Hut was also in positive territory with a 4% increase. Comparable sales were up for all three brands, led by KFC +7%.

Yum Brands (YUM) reported digital sales of approximately $6B, with digital mix exceeding 40% during the quarter.

Core operating profit was up 8% during the quarter. Taco Bell's operating profit growth of 11% more than offset a 3% drop for Pizza Hut. YUM disclosed that foreign currency translation unfavorably impacted divisional operating profit by $39M.

Unit growth for Yum Brands was 4% during the quarter with all the restaurant chains adding units. The restaurant operator added 979 gross units during Q3 resulting in 644 net-new units.

Shares of Yum Brands (YUM) inched up 0.30% in premarket trading on Wednesday to $118.50.

Update: The item was updated at 8:23 a.m. to correct global and comparable sales figures.