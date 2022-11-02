After announcing better-than-expected financials for Q3 2022 and an increase to the full-year outlook, CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) added ~5% pre-market Wednesday even as the pharmacy operator swings to a quarterly loss due to charges related to opioid lawsuits.

Total revenue for the period rose ~10% YoY to $81.2B thanks to growth from all segments, while a $5.2B pre-tax opioid litigation charge and $2.5B pre-tax loss on assets held for sale led to a $3.4B net loss compared to $1.6B net income in the prior year period.

Health Care Benefits Segment generated $22.5B revenue with ~10% YoY growth as medical memberships grew 590K from Q3 2021 to 24.3M while the Medical Benefits Ratio dropped to ~84% from ~86% in the prior year period.

The Pharmacy Services Segment added $43.2B to the topline with ~11% YoY growth as the number of total pharmacy claims processed increased ~4% YoY on a 30-day equivalent basis driven by new business and increased utilization despite a decline in COVID vaccinations.

Retail/LTC Segment brought $26.7B revenue with ~7% YoY growth thanks to a ~2% YoY growth in prescriptions filled on a 30-day equivalent basis.

The company reported an operating loss of $3.9B for the period compared to $3.1B operating income in the past year due to opioid litigation charges and loss on assets held for sales, while its adjusted operating income rose $160M.

CVS Health (CVS) raised its full-year outlook for adjusted EPS and cash flow from operations to $8.55 – $8.65 and $13.5B - $14.5B from $8.40 – $8.60 and $12.5B estimated three months ago, respectively. However, the company lowered its guidance for GAAP diluted EPS to $3.12 – $3.22 from $7.23 - $7.43.

Read more about the $5B opioid deal CVS Health (CVS) announced with the earnings.