CVS Health gains after guidance raise even as opioid charges trigger Q3 loss

Nov. 02, 2022 7:26 AM ETCVS Health Corporation (CVS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

CVS Health Caremark Corporate Office in Irving, Texas, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

After announcing better-than-expected financials for Q3 2022 and an increase to the full-year outlook, CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) added ~5% pre-market Wednesday even as the pharmacy operator swings to a quarterly loss due to charges related to opioid lawsuits.

Total revenue for the period rose ~10% YoY to $81.2B thanks to growth from all segments, while a $5.2B pre-tax opioid litigation charge and $2.5B pre-tax loss on assets held for sale led to a $3.4B net loss compared to $1.6B net income in the prior year period.

Health Care Benefits Segment generated $22.5B revenue with ~10% YoY growth as medical memberships grew 590K from Q3 2021 to 24.3M while the Medical Benefits Ratio dropped to ~84% from ~86% in the prior year period.

The Pharmacy Services Segment added $43.2B to the topline with ~11% YoY growth as the number of total pharmacy claims processed increased ~4% YoY on a 30-day equivalent basis driven by new business and increased utilization despite a decline in COVID vaccinations.

Retail/LTC Segment brought $26.7B revenue with ~7% YoY growth thanks to a ~2% YoY growth in prescriptions filled on a 30-day equivalent basis.

The company reported an operating loss of $3.9B for the period compared to $3.1B operating income in the past year due to opioid litigation charges and loss on assets held for sales, while its adjusted operating income rose $160M.

CVS Health (CVS) raised its full-year outlook for adjusted EPS and cash flow from operations to $8.55 – $8.65 and $13.5B - $14.5B from $8.40 – $8.60 and $12.5B estimated three months ago, respectively. However, the company lowered its guidance for GAAP diluted EPS to $3.12 – $3.22 from $7.23 - $7.43.

Read more about the $5B opioid deal CVS Health (CVS) announced with the earnings.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.