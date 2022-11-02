Apollo Global Management Non-GAAP EPS of $1.33 beats by $0.10, revenue of $2.98B
Nov. 02, 2022 7:28 AM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Apollo Global Management press release (NYSE:APO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.33 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $2.98B (+175.9% Y/Y).
- Record quarterly FRE of $365 million supported by year-over-year growth in management fees and record transaction fees
- SRE of $578 million and normalized SRE of $598 million benefited from organic growth and higher interest rates
- Fee and Spread Related Earnings of $943 million represents the combined strength and durability of the Asset Management and Retirement Services businesses
- Total AUM of $523 billion reached a new record and included strong Asset Management and Retirement Services inflows totaling $34 billion
