Wallbox, Uber expand partnership across Europe
Nov. 02, 2022 7:32 AM ETWallbox N.V. (WBX), UBERBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) and Uber (NYSE:UBER) have extended their partnership to boost access to home chargers across Europe.
- The companies have teamed up to support drivers on their transition to electric vehicles in seven European markets by providing exclusive discounts on home chargers.
- The partnership enables drivers on the Uber (UBER) platform to purchase a Wallbox (WBX) home charger with installation for a discounted price. It builds on Wallbox (WBX) and Uber’s (UBER) partnership in the U.S. and Canada that was successfully launched in 2021.
