Allegheny Technologies Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 in-line, revenue of $1.03B beats by $93.2M
Nov. 02, 2022 7:32 AM ETATI Inc. (ATI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Allegheny Technologies press release (NYSE:ATI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 in-line.
- Revenue of $1.03B (+41.9% Y/Y) beats by $93.2M.
- "The deliberate actions we have taken to transform our sales mix and operations have continued to reduce volatility and make us more resilient against potential macroeconomic headwinds. This gives ATI stability well into the future," said Wetherbee. "At the same time, we recognize there are uncertainties that may impact our growth rates in the near-term. We expect ongoing strength in our key markets, particularly aerospace & defense, to drive profitable revenue growth. Our recent results demonstrate the progress we are making toward our long-term financial targets, delivering value to our shareholders."
