Lindblad Expeditions Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.18 beats by $0.05, revenue of $144.78M beats by $33.79M
Nov. 02, 2022 7:35 AM ETLindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (LIND)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Lindblad Expeditions press release (NASDAQ:LIND): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.18 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $144.78M (+124.4% Y/Y) beats by $33.79M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $18.6 million increased $25.2 million versus the third quarter of 2021
- Lindblad segment Net Yield per Available Guest Night increased 24% to $1,014 with Occupancy of 81%
- Strong reservations for future travel with bookings for 2023 23% ahead of bookings for 2020 at the same point in 2019
- Launched the 48 passenger all-suite National Geographic Islander II, replacing the National Geographic Islander in the Galapagos.
