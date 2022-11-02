Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) posted stronger-than-expected Q3 earnings Wednesday as its expenses fell from the prior quarter. The mortgage production and servicing firm also agreed to acquire half of an investment management company focusing on commercial real estate as part of its growth strategy.

Rithm (RITM), previously called New Residential, agreed to acquire a 50% stake in Senlac Ridge Partners. With the acquisition, the company branches out from its residential mortgage investment and mortgage servicing businesses. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Q3 EPS available for distribution were $0.32, exceeding the $0.29 consensus, increased from $0.31 in Q2.

Book value of $12.10 per share at September 30, 2022 fell from $12.28 at June 30.

Q3 origination pretax income of -$14.2M vs. -$26.4M in Q2.

Q3 total expenses dropped to $723.7M in Q3 from $1.14B in Q2, reflecting its shift to an internally managed firm. The previous quarter's expenses included $21.0M management fee to its affiliate and a $400M termination free to its affiliate.

Q3 total origination funded production was $13.8B in unpaid principal balance, down from $19.1B in the previous quarter. Rithm estimates Q4 funded origination volume will be ~$6B-$8B.

Q3 servicing pretax income of $267.0M fell from $578.5M in the previous quarter.

MSR portfolio totaled $615B in unpaid principal balance at Sept. 30, 2022, down from $623B at June 30.

In Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, the company priced and closed two securitizations representing ~$633M UPB of collateral.

For mortgage loans receivable, Rithm's (RITM) quarterly origination funded production was $622M through Genesis Capital LLC compared with $617M in the prior quarter.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

Earlier, Rithm Capital (RITM) non-GAAP EPS of $0.32 beats by $0.03, revenue of $912.84M beats by $44.96M