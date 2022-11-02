Gilead gets FDA nod for hepatitis B drug Vemlidy's use in patients 12 years, above
Nov. 02, 2022 7:40 AM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the expanded use of Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) as to treat chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in patients 12 years of age and older with compensated liver disease.
- Vemlidy, a prodrug of tenofovir, was previously approved by the FDA in 2016 as a once-daily treatment for adults with chronic HBV infection with compensated liver disease.
- The approval of the supplemental new drug application in this pediatric patient population was backed by data from a phase 2 trial (Trial 1092), according to the company.
- Gilead noted that Vemlidy has a boxed warning regarding post-treatment severe acute exacerbation of hepatitis B.
- GILD -1.54% to $78.12 premarket Nov. 2
Comments