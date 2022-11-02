Cenovus Energy's Q3 profit triples, production ticks lower

Nov. 02, 2022 7:42 AM ETCenovus Energy Inc. (CVE), CVE:CABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments

Oil pumps and rig at sunset

baona/E+ via Getty Images

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) +1.5% pre-market Wednesday after reporting a rise in Q3 profit and higher cash generation, despite increased oil price volatility in the period.

Cenovus' (CVE) Q3 net earnings tripled to C$1.61B (US$1.18B), or C$0.81/share, from C$551M, or C$0.27/share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Q3 adjusted funds flow rose to C$1.49/share from C$1.15/share, and generating cash from operating activities of C$4.09B nearly doubled from C$2.14B in the prior-year quarter.

The company lowered its long-term debt to C$8.8B during the quarter from C$11.2B at the end of Q2.

Cenovus (CVE) said Q3 total upstream production fell 3.3% to 777.9K boe/day from 804.8K boe/day a year earlier, largely due to planned maintenance and an unplanned power outage in August in its Foster Creek site.

Cenovus Energy's (CVE) NYSE tock price return shows a 62% YTD gain and a 67% increase during the past year.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.