Belden Non-GAAP EPS of $1.77 beats by $0.20, revenue of $670.49M beats by $36.2M, updates FY outlook

Nov. 02, 2022 7:43 AM ETBelden Inc. (BDC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Belden press release (NYSE:BDC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.77 beats by $0.20.
  • Revenue of $670.49M (+10.8% Y/Y) beats by $36.2M.
  • Q4 Outlook: The Company expects fourth quarter 2022 revenues to be $635 - $650 million vs consensus of 630.91M. The Company expects fourth quarter 2022 GAAP EPS to be $1.27 - $1.37. For the year ending December 31, 2022, the Company now expects GAAP EPS to be $5.89 - $5.99, compared to prior guidance of $4.67 - $4.87. The Company expects fourth quarter 2022 adjusted EPS to be $1.60 - $1.70 vs consensus of $1.57.

  • FY Outlook: For the year ending December 31, 2022, the Company now expects revenues to be $2.583 - $2.598 billion vs consensus of $2.54B, compared to prior guidance of $2.520 - $2.550 billion. The full-year revenue guidance now reflects expected organic growth of 15% - 16%, compared to prior guidance of 12% to 13%. For the year ending December 31, 2022, the Company now expects GAAP EPS to be $5.89 - $5.99, compared to prior guidance of $4.67 - $4.87. For the year ending December 31, 2022, the Company now expects adjusted EPS to be $6.27 - $6.37 vs. consensus of $6.03, compared to prior guidance of $5.90 - $6.10. The full-year adjusted EPS guidance now represents growth of 32% to 34%

