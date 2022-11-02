Bally's slips after Stifel downgrades on caution over near-term setup

Bally's Corporation (NYSE:BALY) swung lower in early trading after Stifel downgraded the casino stock to a Hold rating from Buy.

The firm pointed to macro, regulatory and development risks in the near-term in turning cautious on the name. While analyst Jeffrey Stantial and team expect an in-line Q3 print and FY22 guide from Bally's (BALY), the mix of increasing macro, FX, regulatory and development risks are seen having the potential to pressure estimates for beyond next year, particularly with the international side of the business.

"As such, despite our positive views on long-term growth potential, we feel more comfortable on the sidelines for the time being."

Shares of Bally's (BALY) fell 1.86% in premarket action on Wednesday.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Bally's is still flashing Buy.