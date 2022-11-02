Bally's slips after Stifel downgrades on caution over near-term setup

Nov. 02, 2022 7:54 AM ETBally's Corporation (BALY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Bally"s Hotel and Casino lit up at night in Las Vegas

Page Light Studios

Bally's Corporation (NYSE:BALY) swung lower in early trading after Stifel downgraded the casino stock to a Hold rating from Buy.

The firm pointed to macro, regulatory and development risks in the near-term in turning cautious on the name. While analyst Jeffrey Stantial and team expect an in-line Q3 print and FY22 guide from Bally's (BALY), the mix of increasing macro, FX, regulatory and development risks are seen having the potential to pressure estimates for beyond next year, particularly with the international side of the business.

"As such, despite our positive views on long-term growth potential, we feel more comfortable on the sidelines for the time being."

Shares of Bally's (BALY) fell 1.86% in premarket action on Wednesday.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Bally's is still flashing Buy.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.