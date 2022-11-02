BeiGene rises as Brukinsa approved in EU for expanded use in blood cancer subtype

Nov. 02, 2022 7:59 AM ETBeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

European union flag against parliament in Brussels

artJazz

  • The European Commission (EC) approved the expanded use of BeiGene's (NASDAQ:BGNE) medicine Brukinsa to treat adult patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) who have received at least one prior anti-CD20-based therapy.
  • BeiGene said that the EC granted an additional year of marketing protection because the data submitted for the therapeutic indication showed a significant clinical benefit for Brukinsa in comparison with existing therapies.
  • BeiGene added that Brukinsa is the first and only Bruton’s Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) inhibitor for MZL approved in the EU.
  • The The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) had recommended the approval of Brukinsa in this indication in September.
  • Brukinsa is already approved in the EU to treat certain adult patients with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia.
  • BGNE +3.88% to $176.01 premarket Nov. 2

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.