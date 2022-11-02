Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) (NASDAQ:PARAA) shares plunged 9% Wednesday morning after the mass media firm reported underwhelming third quarter results that fell short of analysts estimates.

The New York-based firm generated adjusted earnings of $0.39 per share on revenue of $6.92B that grew 4.7% Y/Y. The bottom line included charges of $169M related to restructuring and other corporate matters, up from $46M a year ago.

Revenue rose on the back of higher streaming subscribers, which rose to 67M from 63.7M at the end of June. The subscriber growth helped direct-to-consumer operations post 38% Y/Y higher revenues to $1.23B.

On the other hand, advertising revenue dropped 2%, with Paramount citing macroeconomic headwinds. Direct-to-revenue adjusted OIBDA also decreased by $145M with higher investments in content, marketing and international expansion.

TV media revenues, Paramount's largest business, fell 5% to $4.9B. Adjusted OIBDA for the unit decreased 11% due to lower affiliate and subscription revenue and a decline in profits from content licensing. TV advertising revenues also fell 3% to $1.97B.

Overall, Paramount saw its net income drop to $231M from $538M in the year-ago period.

CEO statement: "In the third quarter, Paramount continued to execute on our differentiated strategy anchored by our broad range of popular content, our diverse portfolio of platforms, and our truly global operating reach. That strategy continued to drive growth in subscriptions across our streaming platforms with Paramount+ adding 4.6M subscribers. Paramount Pictures also extended its stellar run with its sixth #1 film in 2022. Looking forward, we couldn’t be more excited about the array of sensational content coming to Paramount+ in the fourth quarter, as well as the launch of the service in France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland."