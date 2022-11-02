Twilio stock cut two notches to Underperform by BofA on competition concerns

Bank of America downgraded shares of software company Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) to a sell equivalent Wednesday citing revenue concerns amid increased competition.

BofA analyst Michael Funk cut TWLO to Underperform from Buy and lowered its price target to $85 from $175.

The stock is down 3.7% in premarket trading.

"Over the past few weeks, we spoke with a number of Twilio's key partners, where we inquired about product differentiation, market position, macro environment, demand trends and competition," Funk said.

"Feedback suggests that:

competitive pricing pressure may be intensifying with TWLO priced at a premium enterprise market sales cycles are elongated appetite for CPaaS adoption is strong, though usage/spending is trending lower"

"We recently conducted a DevSecOps survey, where we surveyed 348 users of DevSecOps tools to formulate a real time view into current demand trends, spending intentions and strategies," he added.

"Usage/spending intentions with TWLO are slipping as 52% of respondents expect to spend less on the platform in 2023 compared to 2022. Our survey supports a more cautious view of TWLO's usage-based model in the short term as enterprises reduce discretionary spending or seek lower cost alternatives."

Check out why this SA contributor thinks TWLO is a diamond in the rough.