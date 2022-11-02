TFF Pharma plunges 39% after updating timeline for Phase 2 data readouts
Nov. 02, 2022 7:59 AM ETTFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TFFP)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP), a company focused on inhaled dry powder drugs, dropped ~39% pre-market Wednesday after revising its plans to share early Phase 2 clinical results for lead assets Voriconazole (TFF VORI) and Tacrolimus (TFF TAC).
- Citing issues “related to staffing shortages, shipping, and global supply chain delays,” TFF (TFFP) said that preliminary Phase 2 data for the candidate are now expected in Q1 2023 and Q2 2023, respectively.
- While more trial sites are being added to speed up enrollment, the company said that it had addressed the supply chain issues that impacted the purchase of a comparator drug for the TFF VORI trial.
- In a separate press release on Tuesday, TFF (TFFP) announced the dosing of the second patient in the compassionate use program for TFF VORI.
