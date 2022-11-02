Clean Harbors names COO Gerstenberg, CFO Battles as co-CEOs

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) said Wednesday it appointed current COO Eric Gerstenberg and current CFO Michael Battles as co-CEOs of the company, effective March 31, 2023.

The pair will succeed Clean Harbors (CLH) founder Alan McKim, who has run the company for 42 years; he will become Executive Chairman and Chief Technology Officer.

Gerstenberg joined Clean Harbors (CLH) in 1989 and has served as COO since 2015; Battles came to the company in 2013 after stints at Deloitte & Touche and PerkinElmer before becoming CFO in 2016.

Clean Harbors (CLH) reported better than expected Q3 adjusted earnings on a 43% Y/Y rise in revenues to $1.36B.

