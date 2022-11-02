Calavo Growers declares $0.2875 dividend
Nov. 02, 2022
- Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) declares $0.2875/share quarterly dividend.
- Forward yield 3.32%
- Payable Dec. 14; for shareholders of record Nov. 16; ex-div Nov. 15.
- The company announced that it will begin declaring and paying dividends on a quarterly basis rather than annually as has been its practice.
“Our move to a quarterly dividend improves our financial flexibility and aligns with common practice,” said Steven Hollister, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “There has been no change in the amount of the dividend on an annualized basis.”
