Canada Goose Holdings reports Q2 results

Nov. 02, 2022 8:04 AM ETCanada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS), GOOS:CABy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Canada Goose Holdings press release (NYSE:GOOS): Q2 GAAP EPS of C$0.03 misses by C0.03.
  • Revenue of C$277.2M (+15.9% Y/Y) beats by $13.94M.
  • FY Oultook:
  • Total revenue C$1.200Bn to C$1.300Bn compared to original guidance C$1.300Bn to C$1.400Bn.
  • Non-IFRS adjusted EBIT $215m to $255m, representing a margin of 17.9% to 19.6% compared to original guidance of non-IFRS adjusted EBIT C$250m to C$290m, representing a margin of 19.2% to 20.7%.
  • Non-IFRS adjusted net income per diluted share C$1.31 to C$1.62 compared to original guidance of non-IFRS adjusted net income per diluted share C$1.60 to C$1.90.
  • Q3 Outlook:
  • Total revenue C$580m to C$660m.
  • Non-IFRS adjusted EBIT C$220m to C$255m.Non-IFRS adjusted net income per diluted share C$1.47 to C$1.72.
  • Shares -3% PM.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.