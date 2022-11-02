Canada Goose Holdings reports Q2 results
- Canada Goose Holdings press release (NYSE:GOOS): Q2 GAAP EPS of C$0.03 misses by C0.03.
- Revenue of C$277.2M (+15.9% Y/Y) beats by $13.94M.
- FY Oultook:
- Total revenue C$1.200Bn to C$1.300Bn compared to original guidance C$1.300Bn to C$1.400Bn.
- Non-IFRS adjusted EBIT $215m to $255m, representing a margin of 17.9% to 19.6% compared to original guidance of non-IFRS adjusted EBIT C$250m to C$290m, representing a margin of 19.2% to 20.7%.
- Non-IFRS adjusted net income per diluted share C$1.31 to C$1.62 compared to original guidance of non-IFRS adjusted net income per diluted share C$1.60 to C$1.90.
- Q3 Outlook:
- Total revenue C$580m to C$660m.
- Non-IFRS adjusted EBIT C$220m to C$255m.Non-IFRS adjusted net income per diluted share C$1.47 to C$1.72.
- Shares -3% PM.
