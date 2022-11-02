Ardmore Shipping Non-GAAP EPS of $1.54, revenue of $142.42M

Nov. 02, 2022 8:04 AM ETArdmore Shipping Corporation (ASC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Ardmore Shipping press release (NYSE:ASC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.54.
  • Revenue of $142.42M (+201.7% Y/Y).
  • The average TCE rate for the company's fleet was $40,308 per day for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $29,989 per day from $10,319 per day for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
  • In the fourth quarter of 2022, the company expects to have approximately 4% of all revenue days for its MR Eco-Design tankers on time charter. The remaining 96% of revenue days for its MR Eco-Design and all of its MR Eco-Mod tankers are expected to be employed in the spot market. As of November 2, 2022, the Company had fixed approximately 40% of its total MR revenue days for the fourth quarter of 2022 at an average TCE rate of approximately $43,000 per day.
  • In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company expects to have all revenue days for its Eco-Design IMO 2 product / chemical tankers employed in the spot market. As of November 2, 2022, the Company had fixed approximately 50% of its Eco-Design IMO 2 product / chemical tankers spot revenue days for the fourth quarter of 2022 at an average TCE rate of approximately $31,500 per day.
  • The Company had no drydock or repositioning days in the third quarter of 2022. The Company expects to have approximately 30 drydock days in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.