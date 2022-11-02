Sabre Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.25 in-line, revenue of $663.93M misses by $25.58M

Nov. 02, 2022 8:07 AM ETSabre Corporation (SABR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Sabre press release (NASDAQ:SABR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.25 in-line.
  • Revenue of $663.93M (+50.5% Y/Y) misses by $25.58M.
  • Sabre's bookings continued to improve with September gross air bookings at the highest monthly rate of recovery vs. 2019 levels since the pandemic began in March 2020
  • International travel continued to rebound, driving improved mix and higher revenue per booking
  • Execution remains on track for the technology transformation, including mainframe offload and cloud migration, for the long-term cost savings and operational objective
  • Ended the quarter with cash balance of $804 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA totaled $34 million
  • FY outlook: Adjusted EBITDA ~$90M

