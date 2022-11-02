BGC Partners Non-GAAP EPS of $0.16 beats by $0.01, revenue of $416.6M beats by $9.62M

Nov. 02, 2022 8:08 AM ETBGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • BGC Partners press release (NASDAQ:BGCP): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.16 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $416.6M (-12.1% Y/Y) beats by $9.62M.
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $473.3M as of September 30, 2022 versus $553.6M as of December 31, 2021.
  • Outlook: BGC’s revenues were approximately 7 percent lower, or flat on a Constant Currency basis, for the first 21 trading days of the fourth quarter of 2022, when compared to the same period in 2021, excluding Insurance. The fourth quarter of 2021 included $19.9 million of Insurance revenue. BGC's revenue outlook would be approximately $20 million higher on a Constant Currency basis.
  • FY22 Adjusted Earnings Tax Rate of 7% - 9%.

