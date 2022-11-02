Inogen Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.18 beats by $0.20, revenue of $105.39M beats by $7.67M

Nov. 02, 2022 8:09 AM ETInogen, Inc. (INGN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Inogen press release (NASDAQ:INGN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.18 beats by $0.20.
  • Revenue of $105.39M (+13.2% Y/Y) beats by $7.67M.
  • On a constant currency basis, total revenue for the period ended September 30, 2022, increased 14.5%.
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $209.6 million as of September 30, 2022, and no debt outstanding.
  • Q4 Outlook: Inogen now projects revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 to be in the range of approximately $87 million to $92 million, or approximately 14% to 20% growth year-over-year.

