Omnicell Non-GAAP EPS beats by $0.05, revenue of $348.06M misses by $15.12M; Cuts FY 2022 Guidance
Nov. 02, 2022 8:13 AM ETOmnicell, Inc. (OMCL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Omnicell press release (NASDAQ:OMCL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.00 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $348.06M (+17.4% Y/Y) misses by $15.12M.
- Non-GAAP EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was $61 million vs. $66 million in prior year quarter.
- Shares -8% PM.
- Cuts FY 2022 Guidance: For the full year 2022, the Company now expects product bookings to be between $950 million and $1.050 billion, vs. prior guidance of $1.370 billion and $1.430 billion.
- The Company expects full year 2022 total GAAP and non-GAAP revenues to be between $1.284 billion and $1.294 billion, vs. prior guidance of $1.385 billion and $1.410 billion, vs. consensus of $1.40B
- Omnicell now expects full year 2022 GAAP and non-GAAP product revenues to be between $889 million and $894 million, and full year 2022 GAAP and non-GAAP service revenues to be between $395 million and $400 million.
- Non-GAAP EBITDA to be between $177 million and $183 million, down from prior outlook of $243 million and $255 million.
- FY 2022 Non-GAAP earnings to be between $2.73 and $2.83 per share, vs. prior guidance range of $3.85 and $4.05 per share,vs. consensus of $3.83
- Q4 2022 Guidance: The company expects total GAAP and non-GAAP revenues to be between $285 million and $295 million vs. consensus of $382.33M.
- The Company expects fourth quarter 2022 GAAP and non-GAAP product revenues to be between $183 million and $188 million
- Non-GAAP earnings to be between $0.05 and $0.15 per share vs. consensus of $1.21.
Comments