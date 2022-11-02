Brinker International gains after reporting narrower loss than anticipated

Nov. 02, 2022 8:13 AM ETBrinker International, Inc. (EAT)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Maggiano"s Little Italy Restaurant

njpPhoto/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) tracked higher in early trading on Wednesday after posting a narrower-than-anticipated loss for FQ1.

Total sales rose 9.0% during the year and comparable sales were up 5.3%, consisting of a 3.8% gain for the Chili's chain and 18.2% pop for the Maggiano's chain.

Brinker International (EAT) reported an operating loss in the quarter of $19.8M vs. operating income of $25.6M a year ago. Operating loss, as a percentage of total revenues was 2.1% as compared to operating income as a percentage of total revenues, of 2.9% a year ago. The primary driver of the operating loss was the significant increase in food and beverage costs due mainly to chicken and beef pricing. Restaurant operating margin as a percentage of company sales was 6.0% as compared to 11.0% a year ago. The decline in restaurant operating margin was primarily driven by commodity price inflation of approximately 24% year-over-year.

Shares of EAT rose 0.92% premarket to $32.77 after the earnings topper.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.