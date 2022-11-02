Brinker International gains after reporting narrower loss than anticipated

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) tracked higher in early trading on Wednesday after posting a narrower-than-anticipated loss for FQ1.

Total sales rose 9.0% during the year and comparable sales were up 5.3%, consisting of a 3.8% gain for the Chili's chain and 18.2% pop for the Maggiano's chain.

Brinker International (EAT) reported an operating loss in the quarter of $19.8M vs. operating income of $25.6M a year ago. Operating loss, as a percentage of total revenues was 2.1% as compared to operating income as a percentage of total revenues, of 2.9% a year ago. The primary driver of the operating loss was the significant increase in food and beverage costs due mainly to chicken and beef pricing. Restaurant operating margin as a percentage of company sales was 6.0% as compared to 11.0% a year ago. The decline in restaurant operating margin was primarily driven by commodity price inflation of approximately 24% year-over-year.

Shares of EAT rose 0.92% premarket to $32.77 after the earnings topper.