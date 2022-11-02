ADP Jobs report comes in stronger than expected for October
Nov. 02, 2022
- October ADP Jobs Report: +239K vs. +200K consensus and +208K in September.
- Annual pay rose 7.7% Y/Y.
- Service-providing sectors added 247K jobs during the month, while goods-producing sectors cut 8K jobs. Leisure and hospitality added 210K jobs and trade, transportation and utilities added 84K. Meanwhile, manufacturing lost 20K jobs.
- "This is a really strong number given the maturity of the economic recovery but the hiring was not broad-based," said Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP. "Goods producers, which are sensitive to interest rates, are pulling back, and job changers are commanding smaller pay gains."
- On Tuesday, in the JOLTs report, job openings unexpectedly rose in September
