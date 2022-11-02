Ferrari Non-GAAP EPS of €1.23 beats by €0.07, revenue of €1.25B beats by €50M
Nov. 02, 2022
- Ferrari press release (NYSE:RACE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of €1.23 beats by €0.07.
- Revenue of €1.25B (+19.0% Y/Y) beats by €50M.
- Total shipments of 3,188 units, up 15.9% Y/Y.
- “The very robust financial results we present today are a further proof of the strength of our business. Our long term strategy continues to drive profitability, harnessing our resilience towards a macroeconomic scenario that brings new challenges on a global scale. In the third quarter of 2022, revenues, EBITDA and EBIT grew double digit against the same period in 2021, with a sound industrial free cash flow generation. And all these lead us to revise upward our 2022 guidance on all metrics. Today, we continue to manage an outstanding order book: with the exception of few models, our entire range is sold out.” – commented Benedetto Vigna, Chief Executive Officer of Ferrari. “We continue on our path to carbon neutrality by 2030 by adding new photovoltaic panels, reducing aluminum consumption and recovering heat dispersion. Sustainability is key for us and we address it through a scientific and holistic approach along the entire value chain.”
