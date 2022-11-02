Clearway Energy GAAP EPS of $0.28 beats by $0.10, revenue of $340M misses by $36.28M
Nov. 02, 2022 8:16 AM ETClearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN.A), CWENBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Clearway Energy press release (NYSE:CWEN): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.28 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $340M (-3.1% Y/Y) misses by $36.28M.
- Received offers from sponsor to invest approximately $410 million in 1.4 GW of wind, solar, and solar plus storage projects
- TotalEnergies acquired a 50% interest in Clearway’s sponsor from Global Infrastructure Partners
- Entered into new Resource Adequacy contract for El Segundo
- Closed acquisition of 413 MW wind portfolio
- Updating 2022 financial guidance, initiating 2023 financial guidance, and updating pro forma CAFD outlook
- Increasing the quarterly dividend by 2% to $0.3672 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022, or $1.469 per share annualized
- Continue to target annual dividend per share growth in the upper range of 5% to 8% through 2026.
Comments