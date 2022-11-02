Mullen eliminates $13M in company debt
Nov. 02, 2022 8:19 AM ETMullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) has eliminated $13M in company debt, a move that will save the company more than $3.5M in interest expenses.
- The Southern California-based automotive company has reduced its overall indebtedness from over $30M last year to a current estimate of less than $10M. The recent debt elimination was associated with a debt obligation to Esousa Holdings.
- Shares of Mullen Automotive (MULN) fell by 2% in premarket hours. The drop follows an approximately 50% gain for the stock in late October and a nearly 150% run since October 18.
- The recent surge for the stock was ignited by the announcement of sales, distribution and branding rights for its I-GO model in Europe and the closing of a deal for the defunct Electric Last Mile Solutions. The California-based automaker also added former GM executive John Schwegman to its executive team on October 21.
