Canoo opens EV battery module manufacturing facility in Pryor
Nov. 02, 2022 8:28 AM ETCanoo Inc. (GOEV)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares gained 2% Wednesday morning after the mobility company opened an EV battery module manufacturing facility at MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor, Oklahoma.
- Once ramped, the facility will be capable of approximately 320 MWhs of battery module manufacturing capacity. The site will produce proprietary battery modules, energy management system and thermal control technology for the firm's MPP platform
- The location was strategically selected due to its proximity to Canoo's (GOEV) battery cell partner Panasonic and its future MegaMicro factory. The company will begin renovations on its 100,000 sq.ft. building located on a 10-acre campus in Q4/2022 in preparation for delivery of secured manufacturing equipment in Q1/2023.
- When built, the MegaMicro Factory will include a full commercialization facility with a paint, body shop and general assembly plant and employ more than 2,000 when fully operational.
Comments