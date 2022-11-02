American Electric Power names new CFO as Julie Sloat to take the helm
Nov. 02, 2022 8:30 AM ETAmerican Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) has hired industry veteran Ann P. Kelly as its new executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Nov. 30, 2022.
- The company told Wednesday that transition comes as AEP president and current CFO Julie Sloat will become the its next CEO replacing Nicholas K. Akins, effective Jan. 1, 2023.
- Kelly, 52, is currently vice president of finance and CFO for AmeriGas Propane, a UGI (UGI) subsidiary and previously has served as corporate controller and chief accounting officer for UGI.
- Prior to joining UGI Utilities in 2014, Kelly was CFO for JGM, senior vice president of finance for Preferred Sands, and held roles of increasing responsibility in finance and accounting at Exelon Generation, PECO, Radnor Holdings, Price Waterhouse and Dean Witter.
