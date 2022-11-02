American Electric Power names new CFO as Julie Sloat to take the helm

Nov. 02, 2022 8:30 AM ETAmerican Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) has hired industry veteran Ann P. Kelly as its new executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Nov. 30, 2022.
  • The company told Wednesday that transition comes as AEP president and current CFO Julie Sloat will become the its next CEO replacing Nicholas K. Akins, effective Jan. 1, 2023.
  • Kelly, 52, is currently vice president of finance and CFO for AmeriGas Propane, a UGI (UGI) subsidiary and previously has served as corporate controller and chief accounting officer for UGI.
  • Prior to joining UGI Utilities in 2014, Kelly was CFO for JGM, senior vice president of finance for Preferred Sands, and held roles of increasing responsibility in finance and accounting at Exelon Generation, PECO, Radnor Holdings, Price Waterhouse and Dean Witter.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.