National Retail Properties FFO of $0.79 beats by $0.01, revenue of $193.47M beats by $1.46M, raises FY22 FFO outlook
Nov. 02, 2022 8:31 AM ETNational Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- National Retail Properties press release (NYSE:NNN): Q3 FFO of $0.79 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $193.47M (+7.3% Y/Y) beats by $1.46M.
- Maintained high occupancy levels at 99.4%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.4 years, at September 30, 2022 as compared to 99.1% at June 30, 2022 and 99.0% at December 31, 2021
- Core FFO guidance for 2022 was increased from a range of $3.07 to $3.12 per share to a range of $3.11 to $3.15 per share vs $3.12 consensus. The 2022 AFFO is estimated to be $3.18 to $3.22 per share.
