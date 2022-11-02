KKR raised to Buy at BofA on 'asymmetrical upside' to value, profit, growth, sentiment

Nov. 02, 2022 8:32 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Close-up of hands holding tablet with business inscription

ra2studio/iStock via Getty Images

KKR (NYSE:KKR) stock advanced 2% in Wednesday premarket trading after Bank of America upgraded shares of the private equity firm to Buy from Neutral on prospects for "asymmetrical upside" to its valuation, income statement, growth and sentiment.

The upbeat coverage comes a day after KKR (KKR) turned in better-than-feared Q3 profit, highlighted by higher fee-related earnings, fee-paying assets under management and outsized dry powder.

The company's "business is now highly diversified with robust scaling opportunities in multiple verticals (infrastructure, real estate, credit), broadly strong investment performance, core competency in product innovation and a best-in-class APAC privates franchise," the note read.

Investors appeared to have fully priced in KKR's exit from a "fundraising super-cycle" in 2022, BofA wrote in a note to clients.

Nevertheless, "Q3 new capital raised of $13 billion brings year-to-date fundraising to $65 billion," said Robert Lewin, KKR's partner and CFO, said during the firm's Q3 earnings call. "To put that number in perspective, that's already our second best year of fundraising ever, and we still have a quarter to go."

And with the stock down over 36% in the past year, BofA reckons $49 a share is an attractive entry point for KKR (KKR). It's now at $50.45 at the time of writing.

The Buy rating agrees with the average Wall Street analyst rating of Buy, though diverges from the Quant rating of Sell.

Seeking Alpha contributor Weighing Machine viewed KKR as a Buy given its resilient year-to-date results.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.