KKR raised to Buy at BofA on 'asymmetrical upside' to value, profit, growth, sentiment

KKR (NYSE:KKR) stock advanced 2% in Wednesday premarket trading after Bank of America upgraded shares of the private equity firm to Buy from Neutral on prospects for "asymmetrical upside" to its valuation, income statement, growth and sentiment.

The upbeat coverage comes a day after KKR (KKR) turned in better-than-feared Q3 profit, highlighted by higher fee-related earnings, fee-paying assets under management and outsized dry powder.

The company's "business is now highly diversified with robust scaling opportunities in multiple verticals (infrastructure, real estate, credit), broadly strong investment performance, core competency in product innovation and a best-in-class APAC privates franchise," the note read.

Investors appeared to have fully priced in KKR's exit from a "fundraising super-cycle" in 2022, BofA wrote in a note to clients.

Nevertheless, "Q3 new capital raised of $13 billion brings year-to-date fundraising to $65 billion," said Robert Lewin, KKR's partner and CFO, said during the firm's Q3 earnings call. "To put that number in perspective, that's already our second best year of fundraising ever, and we still have a quarter to go."

And with the stock down over 36% in the past year, BofA reckons $49 a share is an attractive entry point for KKR (KKR). It's now at $50.45 at the time of writing.

The Buy rating agrees with the average Wall Street analyst rating of Buy, though diverges from the Quant rating of Sell.

