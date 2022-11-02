Charlotte's Web, Tilray ink manufacturing, distribution deal for WebTM CBD products
- Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) signed an agreement with Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) for licensing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of Charlotte's CBD hemp extract products in Canada.
- Under the arrangement, Tilray will acquire and extract Charlotte's WebTM proprietary hemp biomass, and manufacture into final product at their facilities in Canada. Tilray will manage distribution through Health Canada's regulated channels, according to the companies.
- Charlotte's said Canadians will have nationwide availability of its WebTM full spectrum CBD products through Tilray's distribution network. Previously, the WebTM hemp extract had only been available to Canadians that qualified for a special access medical exemption through Health Canada for specific need-states.
- The company said first availability is expected in early 2023 for hemp extract oil tinctures, followed by gummies and topicals.
- TLRY -0.79% to $3.79 premarket Nov. 2
