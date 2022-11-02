Applied Industrial Technologies acquires Automation Inc; terms not disclosed
Nov. 02, 2022 8:41 AM ETApplied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) said Wednesday it acquired Automation Inc., which provides automation products, services, and engineered solutions.
- Terms were not disclosed.
- Automation Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota and serves customers across pharmaceutical, manufacturing, life sciences, consumer products, and other sectors.
- "The addition of Automation Inc. will expand our footprint across key verticals and geographies, while supplementing our value-added services and cross-selling efforts. Overall, we see significant potential and synergies building across our automation platform that stand to enhance growth and earnings potential long term," said Applied Industrial (AIT) CEO Neil Schrimsher.
