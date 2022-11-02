OneSpan rises on Q3 revenue beat, revised FY22 EBITDA guidance
Digital agreements security company OneSpan (OSPN) rose ~25% after posting Q3 revenue beat, increasing FY22 EBITDA guidance.
Revenue of $57.1M (+9.2% Y/Y) beats by $4.47M. EPS of $0.03 may not be comparable to consensus of -$0.10.
Subscription revenue grew 25% to $22.3M, while annual recurring revenue grew 14% to $135.8M.
Digital agreements revenue was $12.2M, up 20% on a yearly basis. Security solutions revenue was up 7% Y/Y to $44.9M.
The revenue mix by regions is: 45% from EMEA, 36% from the Americas and 19% from Asia-Pacific.
Total operating loss was $5.6M, compared to $2.0M in the year-ago period.
Gross margin was 67%, down from 70% in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA was $4.5M, compared to the year-ago $1.7M.
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments stood at $93.6M.
For FY22, the company continues to expect revenue to meet or exceed FY21 levels, despite FX headwinds.
Annual recurring revenue growth is now estimated to be 12%-13%, compared to the previous guidance of 16%-18% growth. The changes consider foreign currency exchange rates, strategic portfolio changes and a more difficult macroeconomic environment.
Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of $1M to $3M, as compared to the previous guidance range of -$5M to -$7M.
