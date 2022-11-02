Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) fell 6.9% in premarket trading after the industrial automation company provided disappointing earnings guidance.

The company estimated its adjusted EPS for 2023 will be in a range of $10.20 to $11, making $10.60 the midpoint. The analyst consensus estimate for the year is $10.97.

Rockwell’s other results were better than estimated such as its 18% gain in revenue to $2.13 billion for its fiscal Q4 that ended in September, beating the consensus by $10 million. Its adjusted EPS of $3.04 beat estimates by $0.06.

"Rockwell delivered very strong operating performance amidst continued supply chain volatility, significant inflation and currency headwinds,” Blake Moret, chairman and CEO of Rockwell, said in a statement. “Our strong orders and sales performance in fiscal 2022 reflect the compelling value we provide to our customers across many industries and regions.”

Rockwell's stock this year has fallen 25%, compared with a 20% decline for the S&P 500 index (SP500).