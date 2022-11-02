Apollo Global (NYSE:APO) posted Q3 earnings that topped the average analyst estimate on Wednesday as fee-related earnings, management fees and assets under management all increased. Inflows held roughly stable with Q2.

Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.33, topping the $1.23 consensus, rose from $0.94 in Q2 and $ in Q3 2021. Still, the company's stock slid 2.0% in premarket trading.

Revenue of $2.98B increased from $2.27B in Q2.

Q3 total expenses dropped to $4.44B from $5.94B in Q2 and increased from $648M in Q3 2021.

Fee-related earnings increased to $364.6M from $341.1M in Q2 and from $320.1M in the year-ago quarter.

Management fees of $545.9M rose from $521.9M in the prior quarter and from $472.5M in the year-ago quarter.

Assets under management were $523B at Sept. 30, 2022, vs. $515B at June 30, 2022.

Inflows of $34B vs. $36B in Q2.

Inflows from Asset Management clients of $21B in Q3 were driven by fundraising across Equity, Hybrid and Yield strategies, including the initial capital closed for its flagship private equity Fund X, a sizeable seed commitment for Apollo's (APO) newly launched secondaries platform, credit fund subscriptions, Hybrid co-invest, and global wealth-focused funds.

The company deployed $37B of capital during the quarter vs. $40B in the prior quarter. Debt origination was $20B vs. $21B in Q2.

Dry powder at the end of Q3 was $51B vs. $50B at the end of Q2.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

